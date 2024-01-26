Meet brother-sister duo, who are CEOs, one owns company worth Rs 84787 crore, other owns Rs…

Twitter
Headlines

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE after former employee files sex abuse lawsuit

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange calls off protest as Maharashtra CM Shinde accepts his demands

Meet Priyanka Panwar, single woman applicant who is now first woman SPOT commando of Uttar Pradesh

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Viral video: Bengaluru bride ditches car for Metro ride to beat traffic woes on wedding day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

UP recording highest number of colleges to increased female enrolment: Key takeaways from AISHE 2021-22 report

Outrage sparks as Salt Bae charges Rs 90 lakh bill for lavish meal in Dubai restaurant

Fastest 300 by Indian cricketers in first-class cricket history

Weight loss tips: 8 homemade drinks to shed extra kilos

Top 10 bowlers with most wickets in WTC history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: KL Rahul, Jadeja Helps India Take Command, Lead By 175 Runs

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet actress who Indian cricketer fell in love with at first sight, waited 8 years for wedding, she quit films, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet brother-sister duo, who are CEOs, one owns company worth Rs 84787 crore, other owns Rs…

Meet the most successful brother and sister duo, Tara and Nikil Viswanathan, who are CEOs of crore-valued businesses.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 05:52 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tara and Nikil Viswanathan, the CEOs of two distinct successful businesses, have the same source of inspiration: their parents. Tara and Nikil learned risk-taking and perseverance skills from their parents, who were doctors and accountants. Nevertheless, while the children were still in school when they decided to launch their own business. Despite years of hardship following the collapse of the dot-com bubble, the company now processes over $4 billion in transactions annually. 

The elder sibling, Nikil Viswanathan, is 35-year-old and has already amassed a billionaire fortune. He is the CEO and founder of Alchemy. His company, which goes by the name "Microsoft of Blockchain," is valued at over Rs 84,787 crore ($10.2 billion) in total. With a current net worth of Rs 14,960 crore, Nikil is listed on Forbes' list of billionaires and is among the richest people in the world.

On the other hand, Rupa Health, founded by Tara Viswanathan, is reportedly valued at about Rs 9,900 crore, or $120 million, and is revolutionising the healthcare industry. 

The brother and sister are Stanford University alums in the United States. Nikil built several businesses after working for companies like Microsoft, Facebook, and Google. He was previously successful with the social app Down To Lunch. Tara, on the other hand, is 33-year-old and worked for several companies before starting her own business.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Anand Mahindra impressed by women playing cricket on a ‘different level’, watch

Gyanvapi built on remains of pre-existing temple: Hindu side lawyer on ASI survey report

Meet woman, a school dropout who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, earned Rs 2; now has net worth of Rs 900 crore

Dwayne Johnson secures full ownership of his WWE name 'The Rock', joins TKO Group Holdings as...

Fighter box office collection day 1: Hrithik film beats lifetime haul of Kangana's Tejas, still falls short of Pathaan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE