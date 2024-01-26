Meet brother-sister duo, who are CEOs, one owns company worth Rs 84787 crore, other owns Rs…

Meet the most successful brother and sister duo, Tara and Nikil Viswanathan, who are CEOs of crore-valued businesses.

Tara and Nikil Viswanathan, the CEOs of two distinct successful businesses, have the same source of inspiration: their parents. Tara and Nikil learned risk-taking and perseverance skills from their parents, who were doctors and accountants. Nevertheless, while the children were still in school when they decided to launch their own business. Despite years of hardship following the collapse of the dot-com bubble, the company now processes over $4 billion in transactions annually.

The elder sibling, Nikil Viswanathan, is 35-year-old and has already amassed a billionaire fortune. He is the CEO and founder of Alchemy. His company, which goes by the name "Microsoft of Blockchain," is valued at over Rs 84,787 crore ($10.2 billion) in total. With a current net worth of Rs 14,960 crore, Nikil is listed on Forbes' list of billionaires and is among the richest people in the world.

On the other hand, Rupa Health, founded by Tara Viswanathan, is reportedly valued at about Rs 9,900 crore, or $120 million, and is revolutionising the healthcare industry.

The brother and sister are Stanford University alums in the United States. Nikil built several businesses after working for companies like Microsoft, Facebook, and Google. He was previously successful with the social app Down To Lunch. Tara, on the other hand, is 33-year-old and worked for several companies before starting her own business.