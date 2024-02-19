Twitter
Meet Bollywood personality with Rs 12000 crore net worth, mocked SRK's blockbuster Pathan, targeted CEO of Byju for...

With a keen eye for emerging industries and a knack for spotting trends, he has invested in a diverse portfolio of businesses.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 07:55 AM IST

Ronnie Screwvala is not just a name; he is a personality synonymous with success, ambition, and innovation. Best known for his groundbreaking strides in the entertainment and education sectors, Ronnie Screwvala stands as a testament to what sheer determination and vision can achieve. His story is not just that of a self-made billionaire but also an example of how relentless pursuit of excellence can elevate an industry and inspire countless others.

A force to reckon with in the Indian film industry, Ronnie Screwvala’s journey to success is one for the books. Starting out as a humble toothbrush manufacturer in the 1970s, he quickly transitioned into the world of cable TV, founding a business that laid the foundation for his eventual entry into entertainment.

In 1990, with just Rs 37,000 in investment, Ronnie Screwvala established UTV, a company that would go on to redefine the television and film landscape in India. UTV, under his leadership, became a powerhouse, creating iconic shows like Shanti and Sea Hawks and producing blockbuster films like Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, Fashion, Barfi, Chennai Express, and many others.

However, it was in 2012 that Ronnie Screwvala made headlines globally when he sold his share of UTV to Disney for over a billion dollars. The move not only solidified his reputation as a savvy businessman but also opened the floodgates for his next venture, RSVP Movies, which has produced critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Uri and Kedarnath, among others.

But Ronnie Screwvala’s influence extends beyond the silver screen. With a keen eye for emerging industries and a knack for spotting trends, he has invested in a diverse portfolio of businesses, ranging from UpGrad, an edtech platform, to Usports, a sports management company, and Unliazer, a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. These investments have not only added to his fortune but also positioned him as a thought leader in the startup and venture capital space.

Today, Ronnie Screwvala’s net worth stands at a staggering $1.55 billion, making him the richest man in the Indian film industry and a beacon of inspiration for entrepreneurs and dreamers alike. His legacy is one of ambition, resilience, and innovation, and his impact on Indian cinema and entrepreneurship will be felt for generations to come.

But Ronnie Screwvala’s journey to success has not been without its challenges. In a recent talk, he took a bold stand against Byju’s, a prominent player in the edtech sector, criticizing the company’s leadership and investors for its poor financial performance. He urged investors to ask the right questions and protect their investments, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in the industry.

Known for not mincing his words, Screwvala expressed support for the decision of Byju’s major shareholders to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to oust the current management and reconstitute the board. 

He had posted on X, "Finally someone smelt the coffee! Hope it’s not a whiff and then whimper but they will stay the course and get this done - for the whole eco-system! For India as an investment destination! For just credibility overall of an otherwise sunrise and sunshine sector."

Last year, when Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was declared the most successful Hindi film worldwide, he tweeted, “Just to be very factual and clear. Dangal is and will remain the highest-grossing Hindi movie globally – just in China it did 1200+ cr. Just so we keep the record straight.”

Ronnie Screwvala’s bold stance is a reminder that success is not just about accumulating wealth but also about using that wealth to drive positive change and make a meaningful impact. As he continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible, Ronnie Screwvala’s legacy will remain a testament to the power of ambition, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

