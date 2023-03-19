Meet Bharat Desai, former TCS employee who built a Rs 28,000 crore IT company, his net worth is... (file photo)

Bharat Desai is a successful businessman and entrepreneur. The 70-year-old co-founded IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel in 1980. He and his wife Neerja Sethi founded Syntel in their apartment in Michigan, US, with just $2,000 investment. He was the chairman of the firm, while his wife was the director of the company.

Who is Bharat Desai? He is an American billionaire. His firm Syntel minted just $30,000 in sales in its first year. However, its annual revenue grew to more than $900 million by 2018. Later in October of the same year, French IT firm Atos SE bought Syntel for USD 3.4 billion (approx Rs 28,000 crore). The duo together held a 57 per cent stake in the company.

According to Forbes, he was on the 1929 number in the billionaire list in 2022. His real-time net worth is $1.5 billion (Rs 123810750000), according to Forbes. He is currently at the 1874th spot in terms of wealth. His source of wealth includes IT consulting, self-made and others.

Desai was born in November 1952 in Kenya. However, he now lives in Fisher Island, Florida and has American citizenship. Desai is of Gujarati Indian origin and was raised in India. He shifted to the US in 1976 as a programmer for the IT firm Tata Consulting Services (TCS). Here, Desai met Neerja, who is also a billionaire businesswoman. The duo tied the knot years after meeting in the US. They have two children.

He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. He also has an MBA in finance from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

READ | Meet Neerja Sethi, DU alumnus with net worth Rs 8,200 crore, founded a billion-dollar company from her flat