Meet bahu of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘brother’, bought home near Rs 15,000 crore Antilia, her husband had MS Dhoni as…

Mukesh Ambani and his family reside in the one of world’s most expensive residential buildings, Antilia, which costs more than Rs 15000 crore. The area near the Antilia is considered to be one of the most expensive in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and his family is often part of the news due to their businesses, charitable acts and extravagant lifestyle. Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani is a well-known personality, but not many know about the ‘second brother’ of the richest Indian man. Anand Jain is regarded as Mukesh Ambani’s brother as the two have a decades old friendship that started during the school days. Just like Mukesh Ambani’s kids Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, Anand Ambani’s son Harsh Jain is also a well-known entrepreneur. Harsh Jain is founder of a Rs 65,000 crore brand that is very popular among the Indian cricket team lovers. Harsh Jain has partnered with MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and several other cricketers to promote his company Dream 11. Just like his uncle Mukesh Ambani, Harsh Jain now has a home near Mumbai’s billionaire row.

Mukesh Ambani and his family reside in the one of world’s most expensive residential buildings, Antilia, which costs more than Rs 15000 crore. The area near the Antilia is considered to be one of the most expensive in India and Harsh Jain’s wife recently bought a duplex apartment worth Rs 72 crore there. Rachana Jain is wife of Harsh Jain and the couple’s newest home is spread across the 29th and 30th floors. Rachana Jain is a dentist and the couple got married in 2013. The couple has a son named Krish.

Harsh Jain has been open about his wife’s support in establishing a Rs 65,000 crore company Dream 11. “Rach has been the invisible force behind our success—my sounding board, a coach, constructive critic, a shoulder to cry on, someone who helps me stay balanced and not burn out, office and product designer, marketing consultant, HR head... it goes on and on and on.” He once tweeted. Harsh believes that the family never gets credit for the founder's success.

