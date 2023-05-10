Meet Asok Kumar Hiranandani, whose net worth is Rs 14000 crore, know his massive business empire

Meet Asok Kumar Hiranandani, whose net worth is Rs 14000 crore

Asok Kumar Hiranandani is the richest person of Indian origin in Singapore with a net worth of USD 1.7 billion. Asok Kumar Hiranandani is the cofounder of the erstwhile Royal Brothers property group.

In 2011, Asok Kumar Hiranandani separated from his brother Raj Kumar and the two brothers divided their massive real-estate empire.

Asok Kumar Hiranandani owns the Royal Group, which is run by his son Bobby, who is also a billionaire. The Royal Group owns the 215-room Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort.

Asok Kumar Hiranandani is all set to build Singapore's second Raffles hotel in Sentosa.

In 2022, Asok Kumar Hiranandani sold his 134-room SO/Singapore hotel for 240 million SGD and then acquired the Ming Arcade near Orchard Road for SGD 172 million.

According to Forbes, Royal Group generated around S$800 million in the last 10 years by selling five hotel projects. The real estate firm succeeded in gaining over S$300 million from these sale and the money was reinvested into new projects. Interestingly, the net worth of Asok Hiranandani was USD 910 million in 2012 but heis net worth has jumped to USD 1.7 billion now largely due to some smart business deals. “We don’t have emotional attachments to our projects,” Asok, Royal Group’s chairman, was quoted as saying by Forbes. “We are a family office. We need to bring fresh injections of capital into the business. Every five years, there’s an asset monetization plan to bring in fresh capital,” he added.