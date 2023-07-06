Search icon
Meet man who got Rs 25 lakh monthly pay hike, parents were IIM graduates, runs Rs 1.22 lakh crore firm

Anish Shah also worked with GE for 14 years. He worked in 33 countries for the American firm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

Anish Shah passed out of the business school 25 years after his parents. (File)

Dr Anish Shah is Mahindra Group's Managing Director and CEO. He joined the Anand Mahindra-owned conglomerate in 2014 as Group President. He rose to the rank of Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO in 2019.

Dr Shah also worked with GE for 14 years. He worked in 33 countries for the American firm. He also founded Bank of America's US Debit Products business. He also worked with Bain and Company in America's Boston.

Anish Shah is a highly educated business leader. He holds a doctorate from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business. His topic of research was Corporate Governance. He holds two Masters degrees, including MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Anish Shah's parents were also IIM-Ahmedabad graduates. Shah's father Dilip Shah studied at IIM Ahmedabad in its first batch (1966). His mother, Smita, was in the second batch, one of the two women who joined the business school that year.

Anish Shah passed out of the business school 25 years after his parents.

Dilip Shah became a big name in India's pharmaceutical industry. He passed away in 2019.

Meanwhile, Anish Shah is set to receive a salary hike of 83 percent this year.

Effective August 1, Anish Shah's monthly base salary will rise from Rs 20-30 lakh per month pay band to Rs 30-55 lakh per month.

The Mahindra Group's revenue in Financial Year 2023 was Rs 1,21,269 crore. The firm's net profit was Rs 10,282 crore.

According to Business Today, his total compensation in FY 2023 was Rs 12.46 crore. He also received Rs 16.44 crore as ESOPs.

