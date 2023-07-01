Meet Aditya Puri, worker who got Rs 842 crore before retirement, last payout was Rs 180 crore, net worth, salary was...

Aditya Puri: In the year 2019 and 2020, he drew a salary of Rs 18.9 crore.

Aditya Puri is the man who transformed banking in India completely. He was the top player of the Malaysian banking industry when he decided to head home. He joined HDFC in September 1994 and retired in 2020. What he did in between changed the Indian economy forever. The HDFC bank, after merger with its lending arm, is now the fourth largest bank in the world in terms of market value.

Aditya Puri was born in Punjab's Gurdaspur. He did Bachelors in Commerce from Punjab University, Chandigarh. He later became a chartered accountant.

He became the CEO of Citibank Malaysia in 1992. In 1994, he joined HDFC Bank, a startup at that time. He led the bank's mergers with Times Bank and Centurion Bank.

In 2019, he was the highest paid CEO of Indian banks with a monthly salary of Rs 89 lakh.

He stepped down as the HDFC MD in 2020. Sashidhar Jagdishan took charge as the chief executive officer.

Under his leadership, HDFC became the highest valued financial institution in India. The bank returned 16000 percent returns under his leadership.

In the year 2019 and 2020, he drew a salary of Rs 18.9 crore. He also exercised his stock options and drew Rs 161 crore. His ESOPs were Rs 42 crore last year.

Before his retirement, he sold off HDFC shares worth Rs 842.87 crore. He held shares worth 0.14 percent.

In 2020, his estimated net worth was Rs 1300 crore.