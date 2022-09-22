Meet 19-year-old Zepto founder Kaivalya Vohra, youngest entry in India’s Rich List 2022 with Rs 1000 net worth

Zepto founder Kaivalya Vohra (Photo - Twitter)

This year’s IIFL Hurun India Rich List 2022 was released on September 21, with many young entrepreneurs making their debut on the list with their colorful and innovative startup ventures. One of these entrepreneurs is Kaivalya Vohra.

Kaivalya Vohra is a 19-year-old entrepreneur, who has made become the youngest entry in the IIFL Hurun India Rich List 2022. Vohra is the co-founder of startup company Zepto, which is a delivery platform based in India.

Announcing that he is the first teenager to make it to the list, Hurun India rich list said, “A teenager debuts the list! The youngest on the list is 19-year-old Kaivalya Vohra who founded Zepto. The youngest, ten years ago, was 37, and today, is 19, indicating the impact of the startup revolution.”

Kaivalya became one of the richest Indians by making it to the Hurun India Rich List 2022 at the age of 19. While Vohra secured the 1036th spot on the list of richest people in India, his partner in Zepto – Aadit Palicha – was ranked at the 950th spot.

Who is Kaivalya Vohra? Know the story behind Zepto

Kaivalya Vohra, a 19-year-old entrepreneur, is the co-founder of quick delivery platform Zepto, which he founded along with his business partner Aadit Palicha. Apart from the Hurun India Rich List, the duo also secured a spot on Forbes magazine's influential "30 under 30 (Asia list).

Vohra and Palicha were both students at Stanford University and dropped out to pursue entrepreneurship. Monitoring the growth of delivery apps during the pandemic, the two friends decided to launch Zepto in India, which has shown a sharp spike in the delivery app market.

With the growth of Zepto in India grew the net worth of Vohra and Palicha, both of whom made it to the Hurun India Rich List. Kaivalya Vohra’s net worth stands at Rs 1,000 crore while Aadit Palicha’s net worth is around Rs 1,200 crore.

The two childhood friends, who grew up together in Dubai, have partnered together on several ventures. Zepto was initially started as KiranaKart, which began as a grocery delivery application years ago.

As per the list, Adani group promoter Gautam Adani has surged ahead to the top spot beating Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries with wealth more than doubling (116 percent) in the last year.

