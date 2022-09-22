Who is Neha Narkhede, co-founder of Confluent, who became youngest self-made woman in India’s rich list?

Neha Narkhede, co-founder of Confluent (Photo - Wiki Commons)

Hurun India recently released its rich list for the year 2022, with 149 new entrants from the country who made their debut on the list. IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 was released on September 20, with one woman standing out in the list of businesspersons and entrepreneurs.

A Pune-based girl made history by being included in the Hurun India Rich list 2022 this year, by becoming the youngest self-made woman on the list. Neha Narkhede, who is the co-founder of a company named Confluent, became the inspiration for a lot of young women in India.

Who is Neha Narkhede?

Indian-American Neha Narkhede, the co-Founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company, now figures in India's rich list 2022.

According to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List, the 37-year-old Narkhede is the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur to be on India’s rich list. Her wealth is estimated at Rs 4,700 crore and she is ranked 336 on the IIFL Hurun India Rich List.

As per the information available in the public domain, Narkhede was born in Pune and got her Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Pune and Masters in Technology from Georgia Tech. In an interview with Forbes, she said that she migrated to the US to have a career in technology.

Narkhede, after her education, joined Oracle and then LinkedIn where she and her colleagues Jun Rao and Jay Kreps set up open source platform Apache Kafka.

In 2014, the trio decided to start Confluent with Narkhede as the Chief Technology Officer and later as the Chief Product Officer. She is now on the company’s board. The company went public in 2021 at a $9.1 billion valuation, as per Forbes.

Some other names who were notable additions to the Hurun India Rich List 2022 were Ashwin Desai and his family of Aether Industries with a wealth of Rs 11,700 crore, followed by Faizal Kottikollon of KEF Holdings with Rs 9,500 crore.

Kaivalya Vohra, the 19-year-old founder of Zepto, became the youngest addition to the list, with a total net worth of Rs 1000 crore.

(With IANS inputs)

