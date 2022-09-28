Search icon
Report suggests 50% Indian employees considering job switch, Here's why

Long remote working hours result in 50 of Indian employees wanting to switch jobs, says reports.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

Photo: PTI

One out of two Indian employees is currently considering a job switch due to long remote working hours, says a report. Burnout is the pandemic's unrecognised health epidemic and has been a significant impact on working professionals, organisations and larger communities.

According to a report by UserTesting, while 50 per cent of the country's workforce stated workload as a major factor leading to burnout, 20 per cent stated work-life imbalance and 15 per cent stated monotony as the prime cause of their stress.

Working from home has given professionals much-needed flexibility and has also proven to increase their productivity and efficiency. However, this arrangement has its drawbacks too. According to the survey, remote workers are working longer hours, attending more meetings and managing more communication channels.

About 55 per cent of professionals reported experiencing an increase in their work hours since the pandemic-induced lockdown. As per the survey, 80 per cent of respondents said they are still following the hybrid work model, while 10 per cent reported working from the office and working from home respectively.

Because of the flexibility that the hybrid model provides, 55 per cent of respondents stated that they can balance their personal and professional life better with such a work culture.

"Interestingly, 70 per cent of Indians responded that hybrid work has led to increased work satisfaction," the findings showed. Furthermore, 10 per cent of workers said their employers were organising social events to combat burnout. The employees recommended that their employers ensure mandatory downtime after work hours, employee-care activities, and more specified deadlines.

(With inputs from IANS)

