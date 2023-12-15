Land, offices of Anil Ambani's bankrupt company in Pune, Chennai, Bhubaneswar among assets to be sold

Headlines

Meet IIT graduate who earned Rs 45 crore salary, got fired from his job, acquired Narayana Murthy's...

'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's chemistry, electrifying moves in Fighter song give fans goosebumps

Meet IAS officer who is also a Bollywood singer, once declined offer to sing for Raj Kapoor’s…

Meet Haryana woman who quit medicine to prepare for UPSC exam, got AIR 1, currently posted at...

Who is viral girl from Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu? New national crush, Insta following has grown 25 times

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate who earned Rs 45 crore salary, got fired from his job, acquired Narayana Murthy's...

'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's chemistry, electrifying moves in Fighter song give fans goosebumps

Meet IAS officer who is also a Bollywood singer, once declined offer to sing for Raj Kapoor’s…

7 worst foods for diabetics

10 popular teenagers in IPL 2024 auction list

IPL 2024 Auction: See which teenage players are on list

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's chemistry, electrifying moves in Fighter song give fans goosebumps

Who is viral girl from Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu? New national crush, Insta following has grown 25 times

Bobby Deol says Shreyas Talpade’s heart stopped for 10 minutes, shares details about co-actor's heart attack

HomeBusiness

Business

Land, offices of Anil Ambani's bankrupt company in Pune, Chennai, Bhubaneswar among assets to be sold

The NCLT’s Mumbai branch issued an order approving the sale of some of its assets and shares by the company’s resolution professional.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the latest update for the beleaguered telecom giant Reliance Communications (RCom), the sale of some of its land parcels, office spaces and stake have been approved for sale by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai. 

The NCLT’s Mumbai branch issued an order approving the sale of some of its assets and shares by the company’s resolution professional, according to a regulatory filing by RCom on Wednesday.

The insolvency tribunal has given the nod to “sell assets of Corporate Debtor” (RCom) under “Regulation 29 of the CIRP Regulations”. The NCLT said in the December 7 order that the assets can be sold after the resolution plan is submitted for approval. 

The RCom assets which may be sold include office in Chennai which consists of building and land, office in Bhubaneswar, a land parcel in Pune of 871.1 square metres, 3.44 acres in Ambattur in Chennai and shares of the company in Reliance Realty and Campion Properties. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack after Welcome 3 shoot, undergoes angioplasty: Report

Biggest 'money heist' since 1947: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's Adani reference to PM Modi

Woman visits hospital with stomach pain, finds baby growing in her bowel; details inside

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police probe unveils shocking plan behind Parliament security breach

Delhi-NCR news: DTC bus tickets can soon be booked via WhatsApp; check steps, details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE