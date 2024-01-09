Headlines

Amid row with Maldives, India plans new airport at Lakshadweep's Minicoy for civilian, military aircraft

Meet man, son of billionaire with Rs 25760 crore net worth, who works in Rs 68552 crore company as...

'Tum sabke liye mai akela hi kaafi hoon': Virender Sehwag's hilarious banter with Pakistan's Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib

Meet man, who was nicknamed 'most non-talented partner', became youngest billionaire with single bet, net worth is...

Joy in F1 legend Michael Schumacher's family after tragic skiing accident 10 years ago due to...

Meet man, who was nicknamed 'most non-talented partner', became youngest billionaire with single bet, net worth is...

This man was once dubbed as the 'most non-talented partner' but turned his fate around with a single bet. Know his story here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 08:41 PM IST

article-main
One of India's youngest self-made billionaires, 48 years old, Karthik Sarma has a net worth of Rs 24,102 crore. Sarma lives away from the limelight and leads a simple life.  He left India and found success in the US. He made USD 2 billion from a single bet in 2021. He has made a name for himself as one of the world's largest hedge fund managers. 

Sarma did his schooling in India and then went on to pursue his graduation from the prestigious India Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. After completing graduation, he went to the US to study for his Masters in Science from Princeton University. 

Karthik began his career in 1998, with the global consulting MNC McKinsey and Company. Later on, he joined Tiger Global Management as the Managing Director (MD).  

In 2006, Sarma founded SRS Investment which today manages a portfolio of over Rs 83,112 crore. In 2010, Sarma’s firm's most important bet was to buy car rental company Avis’ stock. The value rised by 456 per cent in 11 years. Sarma became a billionaire in 2022. Interestingly, there was a time, when Karthik was nicknamed as the 'most non-talented partner'.

