Jio 5G services launched in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

Reliance Jio inaugurated its 5G services in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur to increase its connectivity even further throughout the nation. On January 7, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot introduced Jio True 5G services during a gathering at the State Data Center.

In the coming months, Jio 5G services will be made available in Kota, Bikaner and Ajmer. By the end of 2023, telecom operator Jio is aiming to cover the whole country with 5G services.

"Starting today, the technological advantages of high-speed, low-latency, stand-alone True 5G services shall be made available to the people and businesses of these cities, opening new growth opportunities in the areas of tourism, manufacturing, SMEs, e-governance, education, healthcare, agriculture, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, and IT,"Reliance Industries' telecom division, Jio, released a statement.

"By the end of 2023, every town, taluka, and tehsil of Rajasthan will have Jio True 5G coverage," it further added.

Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur Jio users will be invited to the 'Jio Welcome Offer' and experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost. Jio is currently offering 5G data to selected customers in the city where the 5G service has rolled out.

Jio on Friday launched its 5G services in four other cities including Siliguri, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ludhiana. Jio has also said that its 5G services are currently live in 72 other cities across India.

Jio 5G will open new opportunities for the growth of people and businesses in the areas of tourism, SMEs, manufacturing, education, healthcare, gaming, AI, agriculture and many more.

“I congratulate the people of Rajasthan, particularly in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur on the launch of 5G services. Jio has brought a quality improvement in e-services & 5G will bring a new revolution in the direction. The dream of good governance will also come true with 5G,” Ashok Gehlot said.