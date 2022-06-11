Indian pacer Mohammed Shami buys Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 worth Rs 3.31 lakh

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has gifted himself a new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 after lifting the IPL 2022 trophy with his team Gujarat Titans. Shami revealed the newest entry in his garage via an Instagram post. The cricketer bought the top-variant of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 bike that comes with a chrome finished fuel tank and is priced at Rs 3.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is currently the company’s flagship product and it was launched in India back in 2018 along with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Since its launch, the cafe racer has been a popular choice for bike enthusiasts across the globe. Here’s everything you need to know about the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 bought by Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 gets a silhouette of a true cafe racer. The bike comes with single-seat cowl, clip-on handlebars, rear-set footrests and upswept exhaust that provides an aggressive look.

The bike is powered by the biggest and most powerful engine built by Royal Enfield. The 648 cc engine is capable of producing 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is said to have a mileage of 25.5 kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC).

The Continental GT gets ByBre (by Brembo) twin piston callipers on disc brakes on both the wheels, dual channel ABS, a 130 section rear tyre, 36 spoke aluminium alloy rims, slipper clutch, a kerb weight of 202 kg, ground clearance of 174 mm, and a steel tubular frame. The bike comes with a 12.5-litre fuel tank and is claimed to have a top speed of over 160 km/h.