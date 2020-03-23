Hyundai Motors suspends manufacturing operations in Chennai amid COVID-19 outbreak

As most states in the country have announced a total lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) has suspended operations at its Chennai facility from Monday (March 23) till further notice.

"The safety, health and hygiene of its employees, customers, business partners and the communities are of utmost priority in every situation. Keeping this in mind, Hyundai Motor India Ltd will be taking the preventive counter-measure of suspending its Manufacturing operations at the Chennai facility from Monday, 23rd March 2020 till further notice to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) - a global pandemic," the company said in a press release.

HMIL also said that it will await further notifications from the state government to resume plant operations.

Moreover, the company has also said that it has reiterated various initiatives aimed at promoting the safety and welfare of all its stakeholders. Under the Hyundai Cares program, it will offer 24*7 roadside assistance to customers in case of any emergency as well as 1000 doorstep advantage bikes/emergency road service cars to provide assistance.

Hyundai also informed that customers who are unable to avail vehicle warranty or free service due to the emergency situation or dealership shutdown will be given extended support of two months.

Notably, several states have announced lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only the essential services such as chemists, fruits and vegetable shops, milk shops/booths and groceries will remain open and all the non-essential services will remain closed during the lockdown period.