How Mukesh Ambani’s father brought cricket World Cup to India, know the interesting story behind it

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India with a net worth of more than $90.7 billion, is involved in a range of business that includes steel, petrochemicals, energy, telecommunications, retail and many more. Apart from this, Mukesh Ambani also owns Mumbai Indians, which is ranked as the the most valuable team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Led by skipper Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians’ have won 5 IPL titles and as per Forbes, the franchise has a net worth of more than Rs 10,000 crore. Although the current generation may know Mukesh Ambani as one of the most successful sports entrepreneurs in the country, most don’t know that his father was the one who brought the cricket World Cup to India. The first cricket World Cup in India took place in 1987 and Dhirubhai Ambani was the man who made it happen.

In 1983 India became the world champions after beating the mighty West Indies and at the time the game was more popular than ever. Until 1983, all cricket World Cups were held in 1983 but that changed when India along with Pakistan and Sri Lanka pitched to host the 1987 World Cup in the Indian subcontinent by offering 5 times as much money as England was offering for hosting rights.

Although India got rights to host the 1987 World Cup, the Indian cricket board didn’t have enough shares to pay its share. Even after reaching out to the sponsors, the board wasn’t even close to raising the money. In that moment of crisis, Dhirubhai Ambani stood up and decided to sponsor the tournament. That’s why when you search about the 1987 cricket World Cup, you’ll read the name Reliance Cup.