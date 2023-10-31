Headlines

India's most expensive film was a huge box office failure, made only Rs 31 crore, director quit filmmaking in grief

12th Fail box office collection day 4: Vikrant Massey's film sees amazing growth, earns more on first Monday than Friday

Maratha reservation stir: Situation under control in Beed, 49 people arrested

He believes in real hard work: Sudha Murty defends Narayana Murthy’s ‘70 hours a week’ remark

Meet man who earned Rs 6.5 crore salary at Facebook, not from IIT, NIT, quit after few years due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

12th Fail box office collection day 4: Vikrant Massey's film sees amazing growth, earns more on first Monday than Friday

Maratha reservation stir: Situation under control in Beed, 49 people arrested

He believes in real hard work: Sudha Murty defends Narayana Murthy’s ‘70 hours a week’ remark

8 most-awaited South Indian films set to release in 2024

Ballon d'Or 2023: List of award winners 

From Jawan to Leo, most awaited OTT releases in November 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

Once busiest Indian actor, this star signed 70 films after back-to-back blockbusters, hasn't given solo hit in 25 years

Matthey Perry's Friends co-stars Jennifer, David, Matt, Lisa, Courteney mourn his loss: 'We are all utterly devastated'

Kartik Aaryan clears the air on video showing him campaigning for Congress for Madhya Pradesh elections

HomeBusiness

Business

He believes in real hard work: Sudha Murty defends Narayana Murthy’s ‘70 hours a week’ remark

Narayana Murthy is an IIT graduate and founder of one of India's biggest IT firms Infosys that has a market cap of more than Rs 5.6 trillion.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Narayana Murthy, founder of Rs 5.6 trillion IT company Infosys, has been facing heat from young workers online after he suggested that Indian youth should work for 70 hours a week. The 77 year old IIT-graduate said in an interview that a 70-hour work week for youth will boost the country's overall productivity. While Narayana Murthy is cherished for his vision and philanthropy, the latest remark has brought him some negative attention and his wife Sudha Murty has now come out to his defense.

Author and head of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty, has revealed that Narayana Murthy has worked 80 to 90 hours a week. While speaking to News18, Sudha Murty said that ”he has worked 80 to 90 hours a week, so, he doesn’t know what less than that is. He believes in real hard work and he lived like that. Hence, he has told what he felt”.

She also added that her husband believes in passion and “real hard work”.

When asked if she had tried explaining to him how things operate in corporate settings these days, Murty responded, “People have different ways of expression. But he lived like that, he walked the talk. So, he has shared his experience”. While some people support Murthy’s view, arguing that India needs to improve its work culture in order to compete with other countries, others have criticised the same.

Anupam Mittal, founder of Shadi.com, has shared a selfie with his fellow judges of Shark Tank India in his latest post on X, saying that “after all these years, still working 70-hour weeks”.

Giving a detailed explanation of what the Infosys founder might have meant, Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani said, “I believe when he talks of work, it’s not limited to the company.. it extends to yourself and to your country. He hasn’t said work 70 hours for the company – work 40 hours for the company but work 30 hours for yourself.”

“Invest the 10,000 hours that make one a master in one’s subject.. burn the midnight oil and become an expert in your field,” he added.

However, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka has disagreed with Murthy’s view. In a post on X, Goenka wrote, “the 5-day office week is dead! People are working nearly 33 per cent of their office time remotely, and it’s a game-changer. Flexibility is worth as much to people as an 8 per cent raise.”

“Hybrid work is the present and the future. It’s all about blending office and remote work to suit your needs. It’s no longer about working 50 or 70 hours, but about your own ambition, your purpose, and your productivity,” he added. (with inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips for staying hydrated throughout the day

PAK vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Match 31

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan penalized with 20 percent match fee deduction, here's why

Andhra train accident: Death toll rises to 13, rescue operations underway

Watch: MS Dhoni sings his favourite Bollywood song in viral video, netizens say...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE