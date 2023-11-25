Headlines

HomeBusiness

Business

'He abuses, screams...': Raymond founder Vijaypat Singhania's shocking claims against son Gautam Singhania

Raymond founder Vijaypat Singhania breaks silence about son Gautam Singhania amid split with Nawaz Modi

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

The founder of the Raymond Group and father of current Chairman Gautam Singhania, Vijaypat Singhania, added to the unrest in the Raymond family when he spoke about his son's alleged actions following their split from ex-wife Nawaz Modi, who has accused Gautam of physical assault.

In an exclusive interview with Business Today, he expressed regret for giving over his possessions to him. In addition, he added that Gautam Singhania would be “happy to see him on the roads”.

When asked if he would be willing to talk to his son in the event that Nawaz Modi Singhania makes contact with him, Vijaypat Singhania said, "My first answer would be yes, I'd be open to meeting him. My second answer is that meeting him has no meaning because he won't listen to me."

"And if I say something which he doesn't like, he may scream at me, he may abuse me. He does all these kinds of things. So, I would probably try to keep away as much as I can," he added.

During the conversation, Vijaypat also revealed that his son Gautam took away everything from him and that he now lives off of the meagre money he has left.

“I have no business. He had agreed to give me some parts of the company. But of course, for him to back out is a two-second deal, he backed out. So I have nothing else, I gave him everything. By mistake I was left with some money on which I'm surviving today. Otherwise I would have been on the road. He'd be happy to see me on the road. I'm sure of that. If he can throw his wife out like this, throw his father out like this, I don't know what he is,” he said.

He said that before giving their kids everything, parents like him have to give it some serious thought. 

“By all means, give what you want to. I'm not telling you "don't give". I'm only saying, give it after you're gone, after your death. Don't give it in your lifetime because you may have to pay a very heavy price,” Vijaypat Singhania added.

It all started when video of fitness expert Nawaz Modi being refrained from entering the Raymond Diwali celebration went viral.

Following the social media sensation of the video, billionaire Gautam Singhania declared his divorce from his spouse.

"This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past. 32 years of being together as a couple, growing as parents and always being a source of strength to each other... we traversed with commitment, resolve, faith as along came the two most beautiful additions of our lives," he said in a note on X (formerly Twitter).

