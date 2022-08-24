Government employees asked to close all accounts in HDFC Bank, here’s why

Punjab government's water resources department has asked its employees including chief engineers, executive engineers and superintending engineers to close their accounts in HDFC bank. As per a memo from the principal secretary for water resources, the bank "never cooperates" when the department "needs their support."

According to the office memo, it is written, "It has been brought to the notice by certain Executive Engineers (Drainage-cum- District Mining Officers) that the HDFC Bank had issued certain bank guarantees to the mining contractors. These mining contractors have made default in making payment to the state government and when the Executive Engineers (Drainage-cum- District Mining Officers) approach the bank to encash the bank guarantee, HDFC Bank for one reason or the other is not encashing these bank guarantees."

The memo from the principal secretary for water resources was published on August 22, 2022. The copy has been sent to the principal secretary of finance, who has been asked to urge all departments to terminate their accounts with HDFC Bank. All administrative secretaries have received the memo.