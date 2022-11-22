Google to join Twitter, Meta and others in layoff wagon, plans to fire 10,000 employees

Google's parent company has not officially revealed anything about the layoffs. (Image: Reuters)

The tech giants are on a spree when it comes to layoffs. Amazon, Twitter, Meta and several other major companies have fired thousands of employees in the last couple of weeks. Now it appears that Google is set to join the wagon as its parent company Alphabet is reportedly planning to lay off around 10,000 ‘poor performing’ employees.

As per a report by The Information, Google is aiming to let go almost 10,000 employees by implementing a new performance improvement and ranking plan. The report suggests that under the new system, the company has asked managers to categorise 6% of employees, around 10,000 people, that are low performers when it comes to their business.

As explained in the report, "A new performance management system could help managers push out thousands of underperforming employees starting early next year. Managers could also use the ratings to avoid paying them bonuses and stock grants."

The report suggests that the new system also reduces the percentage of employees that can score a high rating. Alphabet has yet to comment on the report. It has a workforce of nearly 187,000 employees.

Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg also announced in an internal memo that the company will let go 11,000 employees across numerous divisions due to the declining income and unanticipated losses. Elon Musk also fired almost 50% of Twitter workforce after acquiring it in a massive $44 billion deal.