Gautam Adani's firm creates history, becomes India's first company to...

AGEL’s 10,934 MW operational portfolio will power more than 5.8 million homes and help avoid about 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

Gautam Adani
In a first for the country, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Wednesday said it has surpassed 10,000 megawatts (MW) of operational portfolio, delivering reliable, affordable and clean power to the national grid.

AGEL’s 10,934 MW operational portfolio will power more than 5.8 million homes and help avoid about 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

“We are proud to be India’s first ‘das hazari’ in the renewables space,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

“In less than a decade, Adani Green Energy has not just envisioned a greener future but has actualised it, growing from a mere idea to explore clean energy to achieving a phenomenal 10,000 MW in installed capacity,” added Adani Group’s Founder and Chairman.

AGEL’s operational portfolio consists of 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind and 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity.

The milestone is a testament to AGEL, India’s largest and one of the world’s leading renewable energy (RE) companies, and its development partners firmly moving towards the goal of 45,000 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

“This achievement is a demonstration of the rapidity and scale, at which the Adani Group aims to facilitate India’s transition to clean, reliable and affordable energy,” Gautam Adani said.

AGEL’s operating portfolio is certified ‘single-use plastic free’, ‘zero waste to landfill’ and ‘water positive for plants with more than 200 MW capacity’.

The company is developing the world’s largest renewable energy project of 30,000 MW on barren land at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. Built across 538 sq km, it is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai city.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

