Gautam Adani led Adani Group reveals Rs 700000 crore plan, to invest in...

Gautam Adani is currently the second richest person in India. With a net worth of Rs 612859 crore, Gautam Adani is just behind Mukesh Ambani who has a net worth of Rs 797962 crore. Over the past week, shares of companies owned by Gautam Adani including Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises and other firms got a significant push. Following a favourable week, Adani Group has revealed a new Rs 70000 crore investment plan. As per a report by PTI, Gautam Adani led group will invest Rs 700000 crore in capital expenditure over the next 10 years. “The portfolio recently announced its plan to invest over Rs 7 lakh crore over the next 10 years to consolidate its preeminent position as the largest infrastructure player in India,” Adani Energy Solutions said in a stock exchange filing.

In the last few days, the billionaire has been detailing green initiatives of Adani Group along with investment plans across some verticals of the apples-to-airport conglomerate. “By 2025, we will set a national benchmark being the only carbon-neutral port operations and be net zero for APSEZ by 2040. Our climate-friendly transformation includes electrifying all cranes, switching all diesel-based internal transfer vehicles to battery-based ITVs, and installing an additional 1000 MW of captive renewable capacity,” Adani said in a post on X.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is the nation’s largest seaport operator in the country, with ports on both east and west coasts.

“Our dedication to protecting the environment is also reflected in our expanding mangrove plantations, aiming for a remarkable 5000 hectares by FY 25. This is yet another step towards a greener future and further testament of our commitment to climate stewardship,” he said.