Headlines

Delhi: MCD to use drones to spray anti-larval amid dengue spike

Foxconn to set up Rs 1,600 crore mobile component manufacturing facility in this Indian state; details inside

Centre to introduce Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday

Loki season 2 trailer: Tom Hiddleston slips through time in Marvel series; fans say 'God of Mischief returns'

Anju-Narsullah love story: Anju receives PKR 50,000 cheque, land in Pakistan; video surfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi: MCD to use drones to spray anti-larval amid dengue spike

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

8 most-awaited OTT series and films releasing in August

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh

Bloodstained Car, No Whereabouts: Army jawan goes missing from Kashmir's Kulgam, here's timeline of disappearance

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Loki season 2 trailer: Tom Hiddleston slips through time in Marvel series; fans say 'God of Mischief returns'

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

HomeBusiness

Business

Foxconn to set up Rs 1,600 crore mobile component manufacturing facility in this Indian state; details inside

This is a major achievement for the state, its CM said.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Taiwan's Foxconn signed a letter of intent (LoI) with the Tamil Nadu government on Monday to establish a new mobile component manufacturing facility for Rs 1,600 crore in Kancheepuram with potential to generate 6,000 jobs.

On his Twitter handle, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the LoI was signed, in his presence, between the state government and Foxconn Group represented by its chairman Young Liu. State Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials participated.

"Was delighted to meet the Foxconn Group Chairman Mr.Young Liu and his team. Various investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu were discussed. Investment commitment to establish a mobile component manufacturing facility in Kancheepuram district for Rs 1600 crore with a potential employment for 6000 persons was signed in my presence," the Chief Minister said in the tweet.

"We also discussed further investments in EV and electronic components. Another milestone in our ambition to make TN the new emerging electronics manufacturing hub of Asia!" the Chief Minister further said.
Terming it as "big news and a proud moment for Tamil Nadu, the Industries Minister said, "Foxconn's repeated investments and expansion plans in Tamil Nadu are a testament to the state being the top choice for manufacturing in India for major companies across the world. This is a major achievement for the state."

Taking to Twitter, the Minister said: "Manufacturers who have seen immense success in Tamil Nadu over the past many years know that by investing more in the state they will only gain more. This also illustrates the trust global investors have in the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru @MKStalin avargal."

READ | Centre to introduce Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday

With this proposed investment and many more to come, Tamil Nadu is poised to not only remain the top electronics exporter in the country but also significantly increase its electronics exports in the coming years. "This will play a critical role in attaining our Honourable Chief Minister Thiru @MKStalin avargal's ambition of #OneTrillionUSD economy in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has long been the leader in industrial growth, he said. "With 38,837 factories, as of FY 20 (15.7 percent of India), we are the Industrial capital of India! While we lead in many sectors to sustain this growth and excel in others we MUST focus on #RnD!" Rajaa said in another tweet.

"On this note we under the leadership of Honourable @CMOTamilnadu @mkstalin have opened up a series of talks with research institutions from across the globe. It's is KEY to leverage the strengths of our own knowledge hubs like Anna University and the phenomenal asset in #IITResearchPark #IITMadras! Had the privilege of meeting the astute and effervescent Prof #AshokJhunjhunwala from whom I personally intend to learn and add value to the growth of Research in TN," he said.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin using viewer reviews to rework Prabhas-starrer's VFX after Adipurush fiasco? Details inside

Meet one of highest-paid CEOs who leads Rs 372000 crore company, his salary is...

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

CAT 2023 Notification RELEASED at iim.cat.ac.in, registrations to begin from August 2

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: Class 10, 12 compartment results expected this week

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE