Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Forgot to fill water in inverter battery? Three things you should know

Inverter battery water: There is an indicator for the inverter battery water level, present on the battery caps.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

Forgot to fill water in inverter battery? Three things you should know
Forgot to fill water in inverter battery? Three things you should know (file photo)

These days, most of us have inverters in our homes. It is more used in summer than winter. Although people buy inverters, some do not maintain them properly. Failure to do so can sometimes result in accidents. Many of us forget to fill water in the battery for a long time which may harm battery life. Three things you should know: 

The more we use the inverter, the more water it consumes. Hence, it is necessary to check the water level in the battery of every inverter. 

If its level decreases, then the battery can be badly damaged. Not just that, but it can also cause a fire. In such a situation, the water level should be checked from time to time. 

One should use distilled water in the battery. There is an indicator for the inverter battery water level, present on the battery caps.

READ | Meet Lt Chetana Sharma, who will lead 'Made in India' Akash surface-to-air missile system at Republic Day 2023 parade

Apart from these three things, whenever you install an inverter at home, take special care of its wiring. If the wiring is not correct, it may cause a short circuit and fire. Hence, it is important to take care of the correct wiring. 

Many times we keep the inverter at a place where the ventilation is not proper. When this happens, the inverter overheats and may catch fire. In this case, keep the inverter in such a place where the ventilation is correct.

One should also keep the inverter battery’s surface clean and dust free. The best way to clean the surface is to use a clean cotton cloth to wipe off the dirt.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Yoga: 5 powerful asanas to increase fertility in women | In Pics
Vikram Gokhale death: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourn veteran artist's demise
Lohri 2023 outfit ideas: Check out THESE four traditional outfits for the ultimate Lohri celebrations!
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BREAKING: Cricketer KL Rahul, actress Athiya Shetty get married in Khandala
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.