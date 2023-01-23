Forgot to fill water in inverter battery? Three things you should know (file photo)

These days, most of us have inverters in our homes. It is more used in summer than winter. Although people buy inverters, some do not maintain them properly. Failure to do so can sometimes result in accidents. Many of us forget to fill water in the battery for a long time which may harm battery life. Three things you should know:

The more we use the inverter, the more water it consumes. Hence, it is necessary to check the water level in the battery of every inverter.

If its level decreases, then the battery can be badly damaged. Not just that, but it can also cause a fire. In such a situation, the water level should be checked from time to time.

One should use distilled water in the battery. There is an indicator for the inverter battery water level, present on the battery caps.

READ | Meet Lt Chetana Sharma, who will lead 'Made in India' Akash surface-to-air missile system at Republic Day 2023 parade

Apart from these three things, whenever you install an inverter at home, take special care of its wiring. If the wiring is not correct, it may cause a short circuit and fire. Hence, it is important to take care of the correct wiring.

Many times we keep the inverter at a place where the ventilation is not proper. When this happens, the inverter overheats and may catch fire. In this case, keep the inverter in such a place where the ventilation is correct.

One should also keep the inverter battery’s surface clean and dust free. The best way to clean the surface is to use a clean cotton cloth to wipe off the dirt.