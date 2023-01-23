Search icon
Meet Lt Chetana Sharma, who will lead 'Made in India' Akash surface-to-air missile system at Republic Day 2023 parade

Lieutenant Sharma said she got into the Army after six attempts and her hard work is the reason behind her success.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

Republic Day 2023: Women officers of the Indian Army would be leading missile contingents as well as riding motorcycles as part of the famous Daredevils team at this year's Republic Day parade on Kartyavapath in Delhi. Women officers are being inducted in significant numbers as both officers and jawans,

Lieutenant Chetana Sharma will be leading the 'Made in India' Akash surface-to-air missile system at the Republic Day parade this year. She said that she always wanted to take part in the parade after watching it on TV every year and her dreams have come true this year.

Who is Chetana  Sharma?

Lieutenant Chetana is from an Army Air Defence regiment unit, which protects the air space from enemy aircraft and drones. She belongs to Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam village. She did her graduation from NIT, Bhopal and after that, she appeared for the CDS exam. But she only succeeds in her sixth attempt.

Lieutenant Sharma has said it was a proud moment for her to get the opportunity to represent her unit and the Army at the Republic Day parade 2023. Lieutenant Sharma said she got into the Army after six attempts and her hard work is the reason behind her success.

READ | Republic Day 2023 parade: Know parade schedule, timing and where to watch programme online

