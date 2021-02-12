Fake notes of 50, 200 in circulation, RBI informs how to identify them

Several reports have claimed that due to people being cautious about the higher denomination notes, those running a racket of counterfeit notes have shifted their focus on circulated the lower denomination notes like Rs 100 and Rs 50.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come forward to raise awareness about fake currency notes of 50 and 200 being in circulation and has informed about how to identify them.

RBI is celebrating Financial Awareness Week. On the occasion, the central bank's Regional Director Laxmikant Rao has provided vital information. He informed how people can identify a fake currency note and how customers can register a complaint if he is are not satisfied with the service of the bank or has an issue.

Front

1. See-through register with denominational numeral 50

2. Denominational numeral ५० in Devnagari

3. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre

4. Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘INDIA’ and ‘50’

5. Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI

6. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait

7. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right

8. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (50) watermarks

9. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.

Reverse (Back)

10. Year of printing of the note on the left,11. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan,12. Language panel,13. Motif of Hampi with Chariot,14. Denominational numeral ५० in Devnagari.

Talking about raising a complaint against a bank if it is not listening to the customer's complaint, the central bank has listed the steps to follow to raise it. To register a complaint before the Lokpal against any institution regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a customer can log on to https://cms.rbi.org.in.

It may be noted that the RBI organizes the Financial Awareness Week every year.