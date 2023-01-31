Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Fact Check: Government giving loan of Rs 1 lakh under PM Mudra loan scheme? Know what's the truth

The letter claims to be from the Indian Finance Ministry and states that the NRI Funding Scheme's interest rate will be 5%.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

Fact Check: Government giving loan of Rs 1 lakh under PM Mudra loan scheme? Know what's the truth
Fact Check: Government giving loan of Rs 1 lakh under PM Mudra loan scheme? Know what's the truth

A letter about financial assistance provided by the Central Government under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan Scheme is being shared on social media. According to the letter, a loan of Rs 1,00,000 will be offered under the PM Mudra Yojana in exchange for Rs 1,750 in loan agreement fees.

The letter claims to be from the Indian Finance Ministry and states that the NRI Funding Scheme's interest rate will be 5%. According to the viral letter, there would be no fees for partial payments.

However, PIB has revealed that this letter is fake after fact-checking it. The Central Government has not announced any such aid, according to PIB. In a tweet, PIB stated, "An approval letter claims to grant a loan of Rs 1,00,000 under the PM Mudra Loan Yojna on payment of Rs 1,750 as loan agreement charges. This letter is Fake. FinMinIndia has not issued this letter."

 

 

What is Mudra Loan Scheme?

In April 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Mudra Loan Scheme. Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Ltd., also known as MUDRA, is a financial organisation established by the Government of India for the development and refinancing of micro-unit enterprises.

The Finance Minister made the announcement while presenting the Union Budget for Fiscal Year 2016. MUDRA's goal is to finance small businesses in the non-corporate sector through a variety of Last Mile Financial Institutions, such as banks, NBFCs, and MFIs.

READ | Know 4 financial planning myths you should avoid

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Basant Panchami 2023: Check these Bollywood celebrity-inspired outfit ideas for Saraswati Puja
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif first anniversary: A look at VicKat's romantic photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Recruitment Exam 2022 result out at sbi.co.in: See steps to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.