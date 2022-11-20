Elon Musk plans to increase the number of Twitter layoffs in sales division

Elon Musk is reportedly considering firing additional Twitter Inc. employees as soon as Monday, this time focusing on the company's sales and partnership division, following the widespread resignations of engineers on Thursday.

Twitter staff were given an ultimatum by Musk: either stay on and put in long hours at a "hardcore" version of Twitter or quit with severance compensation. Compared to those in sales, partnerships, and other comparable areas, more personnel in technical roles chose to leave than was anticipated, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified as discussing internal affairs.

Also Read: Elon Musk says former US President Donald Trump will be reinstated on Twitter) Musk requested permission to terminate further staff from those firms' top executives on Friday. The people said that Robin Wheeler, who oversaw sales and marketing, declined to do so. Maggie Suniewick, who managed partnerships, concurred. The people added that as a result, both experienced job losses. (

Wheeler and Suniewick didn’t respond to requests for comment. Twitter, which no longer has a communications department, did not respond to a message sent to its press line.