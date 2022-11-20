Search icon
Elon Musk plans to increase the number of Twitter layoffs in sales division

Musk had given Twitter staff the choice to either stay on and put in long hours for a "harder" version of Twitter or leave.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 07:51 AM IST

Elon Musk is reportedly considering firing additional Twitter Inc. employees as soon as Monday, this time focusing on the company's sales and partnership division, following the widespread resignations of engineers on Thursday.
 
Twitter staff were given an ultimatum by Musk: either stay on and put in long hours at a "hardcore" version of Twitter or quit with severance compensation. Compared to those in sales, partnerships, and other comparable areas, more personnel in technical roles chose to leave than was anticipated, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified as discussing internal affairs.
 
Musk requested permission to terminate further staff from those firms' top executives on Friday. The people said that Robin Wheeler, who oversaw sales and marketing, declined to do so. Maggie Suniewick, who managed partnerships, concurred. The people added that as a result, both experienced job losses. (Also Read: Elon Musk says former US President Donald Trump will be reinstated on Twitter)
 
Wheeler and Suniewick didn’t respond to requests for comment. Twitter, which no longer has a communications department, did not respond to a message sent to its press line.
 
Wheeler had earlier this month considered leaving Twitter but was persuaded to stay, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. She has aided Musk in his efforts to reach out to sponsors who are apprehensive about Twitter's shifting priorities and goals. Major companies have announced that they are stopping their Twitter spending.
Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead in his flat, suicide suspected
