Meet woman whose father is one of India's richest billionaires, owns big telecom company, she is married to...

Sharan Pasricha is an Indian-born entrepreneur who spearheads Ennismore, a lifestyle hospitality company in London.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

Indian telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal, the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, is among the wealthiest persons in India with a net worth of Rs 74,064 crore, according to Forbes. In this article, we are going to talk about  Eiesha Bharti Pasricha, who is Snil Mittal's daughter and is a lifestyle investor, who lives in London. 

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha has made strategic investments in various brands, including the renowned fashion label Roksanda and the tech beauty business Beautystack. Additionally, she holds the position of artistic director at Maison Estelle, a prestigious private members' club in London, which is owned by her husband Sharan Pasricha.

Sharan Pasricha is an Indian-born entrepreneur who spearheads Ennismore, a lifestyle hospitality company in London. 

Eisha serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Bharti Foundation, showcasing her commitment to philanthropy and community development.

Eiesha's was born in Scotland, she spent her formative years there with her grandparents before pursuing her education in England. Eiesha attended the prestigious Cheltenham Ladies' College before graduating from the University of Bath with a degree in Politics, Italian, and French. Her educational journey also included a stint in Paris, where she worked as a sales assistant at Louis Vuitton.

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha often shares her personal and professional life on social media and has over 29,000 followers on Instagram.

