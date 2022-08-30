EAC-PM unveils roadmap for India@100, suggest economy goals for the next 25 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council has released the India@100 roadmap that aims to guide the country’s progress toward becoming a higher-income nation by 2047. The ‘Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100’ was released by Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman EAC-PM, Amitabh Kant, Sherpa, G20, Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, EAC-PM, and Prof. at Harvard Business School Christian Ketels.

The ‘Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100’ is a collaborative endeavour between EAC-PM, The Institute for Competitiveness headed by Dr Amit Kapoor, and Professor Michael E. Porter and Dr Christian Ketels from Harvard Business School.

The framework created by Professor Michael E. Porter serves as the foundation for the Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100. India@100 is a road map for our country's ascent to its centenary year that outlines the measures necessary to attain the enormous potential and high objectives that you have set forth for our country. The plan aims to inform and direct India's progress toward becoming a higher-income nation by 2047.

In order to further move India's economy toward sustainability and resilience, rooted in social progress and shared prosperity, it recommends policy goals, concepts, and methodologies. The roadmap includes a comprehensive agenda of projects that have been prioritised based on an in-depth analysis of India's current economic situation and competitive advantages. It tackles both the steps India needs to prioritise right away and how it has to organise itself to accomplish these actions efficiently, building on the numerous reforms your administration has implemented over the past several years.