Chip giant Intel to lay off more employees in 5th job cut round this year

Headlines

National Sports Awards 2023 announced: Satwik-Chirag to get Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award for Md Shami; check full list here

Wow's Manish Chowdhary on how Mission Start Ab is different from Shark Tank India: 'What you see in 15-minute pitch...'

Mohammed Shami to receive Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in cricket

When Sunny Deol lost his cool on this superstar, choked him during their film shoot, decided never to...

Year Ender 2023: From Sharad Yadav to Oommen Chandy, famous politicians who died this year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wow's Manish Chowdhary on how Mission Start Ab is different from Shark Tank India: 'What you see in 15-minute pitch...'

Mohammed Shami to receive Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in cricket

When Sunny Deol lost his cool on this superstar, choked him during their film shoot, decided never to...

10 most expensive schools in India

 Ways to manage panic attacks 

10 richest cities in the Mughal empire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Wow's Manish Chowdhary on how Mission Start Ab is different from Shark Tank India: 'What you see in 15-minute pitch...'

When Sunny Deol lost his cool on this superstar, choked him during their film shoot, decided never to...

Tragic story of India’s ‘Ghazal King’ who was poisoned to death at 14

HomeBusiness

Business

Chip giant Intel to lay off more employees in 5th job cut round this year

In previous rounds of layoffs, Intel eliminated 549 positions at its Folsom campus, which accounted for just over 10 per cent of the total staff.

article-main
Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chip giant Intel is laying off 235 employees in its fifth round of job cuts this year, and there may be more job losses at the company in 2024.

Santa Clara-headquartered company said it plans to lay off 235 employees at its research and development facility in Folsom (Sacramento County), reports San Francisco Chronicle, citing regulatory filings to the state.

The layoffs are scheduled to begin on December 31 and take place over two weeks.

"Intel is working to accelerate its strategy while reducing costs through multiple initiatives, including some business and function-specific workplace reductions across the company,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

There may be additional cuts in the New Year, the spokesperson informed.

In previous rounds of layoffs, Intel eliminated 549 positions at its Folsom campus, which accounted for just over 10 per cent of the total staff.

Last year, Intel announced its goal of cutting costs by $10 billion by 2025, through layoffs, reduced hours and potentially selling divisions.

The chip maker currently employs more than 13,000 people across California.

Intel's Folsom campus has been used for a variety of R&D activities, including development of SSDs, graphics processors, software and chipsets.

The chip manufacturer had said it plans to cut its workforce to reduce costs while navigating a challenging macro-economic environment.

According to earlier reports, the semiconductor major may lay off up to 20 per cent of the employees at its client computing and data centre divisions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IPL auction 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch for free

Opposition INDIA bloc meeting commences deliberations in Delhi

Animal box office collection day 17: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to break records, breaches Rs 500 crore mark in India

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 1700000 crore firm paid massive sum to use German brand name, acquired India biz for Rs…

IPL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE