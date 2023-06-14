CEO of Rs 7,000 crore revenue company reveals he read only 2 books since high school | Photo: LinkedIn/ Pixabay

For many people, reading is more than simply a pastime; it's a way of life that helps them become more knowledgeable and enlightened. However, some people could find this a challenging task. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the CEO of Paytm, is likewise not a big reader. Vijay Shekhar Sharma has said that he is "really bad at reading books" and that, since graduating from high school, he has only read two novels.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the CEO of Paytm, completed his education at the age of 14. His projected net worth in 2022 was $1.2 billion. When he was only 15 years old, Vijay Shekhar Sharma became a student at Delhi College of Engineering. While working towards his B.Tech in 1997, Vijay Shekhar Sharma tapped his entrepreneurial mind.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma has an extraordinary creative talent that has allowed him to launch enterprises worth millions. In a recent tweet, the founder of a business with annual turnover of Rs. 7,990 crore said that, since graduating from high school, he had only read the Steve Jobs Biography and Straight from the Gut.

One person responded to his post by saying, "Try listening to audiobooks or videos books it has helped me to learn from hundreds of books."

I am really bad at reading books. I just completed my 45th and only book I have read few chapters of is : Psychology of Money.

The success story of Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is extraordinarily inspiring since he used to make just Rs 10,000 per month but now earns a total of Rs 4 crore annually and his pay won't change for the next three years.