Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

CEO of Rs 7,000 crore revenue company reveals he read only 2 books since high school

Vijay Shekhar Sharma has said that he is "really bad at reading books" and that, since graduating from high school, he has only read two books.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

CEO of Rs 7,000 crore revenue company reveals he read only 2 books since high school
CEO of Rs 7,000 crore revenue company reveals he read only 2 books since high school | Photo: LinkedIn/ Pixabay

For many people, reading is more than simply a pastime; it's a way of life that helps them become more knowledgeable and enlightened. However, some people could find this a challenging task.  Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the CEO of Paytm, is likewise not a big reader. Vijay Shekhar Sharma has said that he is "really bad at reading books" and that, since graduating from high school, he has only read two novels.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the CEO of Paytm, completed his education at the age of 14. His projected net worth in 2022 was $1.2 billion. When he was only 15 years old, Vijay Shekhar Sharma became a student at Delhi College of Engineering. While working towards his B.Tech in 1997, Vijay Shekhar Sharma tapped his entrepreneurial mind.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma has an extraordinary creative talent that has allowed him to launch enterprises worth millions. In a recent tweet, the founder of a business with annual turnover of Rs. 7,990 crore said that, since graduating from high school, he had only read the Steve Jobs Biography and Straight from the Gut. 

One person responded to his post by saying, "Try listening to audiobooks or videos books it has helped me to learn from hundreds of books." 

 

 

The success story of Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is extraordinarily inspiring since he used to make just Rs 10,000 per month but now earns a total of Rs 4 crore annually and his pay won't change for the next three years.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'
Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh gives out bossy vibes in stunning blazer-set
Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Something special coming soon': Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela shares glimpses of maternity ward
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.