BMC education Budget 2019-20 announced today

BMC sets education budget for 2019-20 to Rs 2733.77 crore, more than last year's budget of Rs 2569.35 crore. It allocated Rs 3.08 crore to provide attendance and escort allowance for Divyang students.

It has been proposed to install CCTV cameras in every municipal school buildings for surveillance of anti social elements and other social miscreants to ensure safety of students, teachers and infrastructure facilities. In 2019-20 the mechanical and electrical department has started the tender procedures for installation of total 6,666 CCTV cameras for which budget provision done is Rs 24.30 crore.

For major repairs, upgradation and reconstruction of school buildings budget provision of Rs 201.73crore this year. MCGM owns 467 school buildings.

This year BMC have decided to provide scholastic materials to students like water bottle, lunch box, stationary etc through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) which is newly introduced state government's policy. In DBT funds for purchasing above materials will be transfered directly in the students bank account. For this the budget provision for primary is Rs16.87crore and for secondary Rs2.82 crore.

BMC schools have registered for affiliation of Maharashtra International Education Board for which the budget provision done for primary schools is Rs 2.60 crore.