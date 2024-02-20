Twitter
Bank of America expects record-breaking fundraising in India; Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons among names for…

Over the next two years, India's fundraising scene is expected to be busier than ever as owners take advantage of the opportunity to liquidate holdings and conglomerates, tech companies, and financial services providers look for capital to support expansion.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

Edited by

TRENDING NOW

India's fundraising scene is anticipated to be busier than ever over the next two years as owners take advantage of the chance to sell holdings and conglomerates, tech companies, and financial services providers hunt for capital to support expansion. According to the Bank of America, this will happen as conglomerates look for capital to fuel growth and owners seize the opportunity to sell holdings.

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries, which has been trying for some time to list its wireless carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Reliance Retail Ventures. The Reserve Bank of India has instructed Tata Sons, another massive conglomerate, to list its financial services unit as one of several shadow lenders before 2025. According to a Bloomberg story earlier this month, Hyundai Motor is also thinking about listing its Indian business in one of the biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) in the nation.

In an interview with Bloomberg in Mumbai, Debasish Purohit stated, "2023 was the year of block trades, 2024 is going to be the year of IPOs— and that momentum will most likely carry into 2025."

This is happening as China, India's neighbor, attempts to resolve unrest in its stock and real estate markets, trade disputes, and regulatory crackdowns. All of these factors are pushing international investors to transfer billions of dollars to India.

MOST WATCHED

