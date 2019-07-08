Asian markets hit as US jobs data dent hopes for big rate cut

Headlines

Akshay Kumar is ‘very happy’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earns Rs 1100 crore: 'Hope we make Rs 3000 crore films like...'

Meet youngest IAS officer of 2007 batch who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, secured AIR...

Imran Khan admits using steroids for muscle-building; Know the side effects

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for posting ‘photoshopped, airbrushed’ pics, netizens call her ‘insecure’

Apple iPhone 14 best deal: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale vs Amazon Great Indian Festive sale

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar is ‘very happy’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earns Rs 1100 crore: 'Hope we make Rs 3000 crore films like...'

Meet youngest IAS officer of 2007 batch who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, secured AIR...

Imran Khan admits using steroids for muscle-building; Know the side effects

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

7 cricketers who had arranged marriages

Simple yoga poses to strengthen your knees

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Israel-Gaza Attack: Israel declares war after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets; many killed, hundreds injured

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people from Orakas

Akshay Kumar is ‘very happy’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earns Rs 1100 crore: 'Hope we make Rs 3000 crore films like...'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for posting ‘photoshopped, airbrushed’ pics, netizens call her ‘insecure’

HomeBusiness

Business

Asian markets hit as US jobs data dent hopes for big rate cut

Labour Department data showed that despite recent disappointing indicators, the world's top economy continues to show resilience as it created far more posts than expected in June

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 02:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Asian markets retreated Monday and the dollar held gains after a blockbuster US jobs report dashed hopes that the Federal Reserve would slash interest rates this month.

Labour Department data showed that despite recent disappointing indicators, the world's top economy continues to show resilience as it created far more posts than expected in June.

The news took traders by surprise and sent all three main indexes on Wall Street falling from record highs, while the dollar bounced against its main peers.

Investors had been hoping the Fed would cut borrowing costs by as much as 50 basis points at its next policy meeting at the end of the month, but Friday's report reduced the chances of that happening.

And Asian investors extended the selling, with Shanghai losing more than two%, Hong Kong down almost two% and Tokyo off one%.

Sydney, Singapore and Mumbai sank more than one%. Manila, Wellington, Taipei, Bangkok and Jakarta were also lower.

Seoul sank 2.2%, hit by a simmering trade row between South Korea and Japan. Tokyo last week imposed restrictions on exports used by South Korea's tech companies in a dispute over court rulings linked to Japan's wartime forced labour policy.

Samsung fell 2.8% and LG Display sank almost five%. "Markets remain convinced the Fed will cut rates at the end of the month," said OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya.

"But the strong labour market has many questioning whether we will see just two rate cuts in 2019 and not what some call the required three to see US stocks make another 3-5% push higher into uncharted territory."

He added that the focus will now turn on Fed boss Jerome Powell's congressional testimony this week, with investors hoping he will provide some forward guidance on the bank's plans.

"The testimony this week will be crucial around how they are seeing the evolution of the US economy," Anne Anderson, at UBS Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV.

Also up this week is the release of minutes from the Fed's June meeting, while US and Chinese officials are working to schedule top-level trade talks.

On currency markets, the dollar maintained Friday's gains against the yen, pound and euro.

And it surged more than three% on the Turkish lira after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked the head of the country's central bank following months of tensions over high borrowing costs.

Erdogan, who is battling to boost the struggling economy, has repeatedly railed against high interest rates and called for them to be lowered to stimulate growth.

The removal of Murat Cetinkaya at the weekend fuelled speculation the bank will slash borrowing costs. Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, wrote in a note: "Deputy governor Murat Uysal was named as the replacement, though we all know who really controls monetary policy now."

In early trade London, Paris and Frankfurt all fell 0.2%.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jaane Jaan actor Saurabh Sachdeva reveals how Kareena Kapoor put him at ease in scene where he had to strangle her

West Bengal Flood: 10,000 people rescued, Governor Ananda Bose to visit affected areas

'Age is just a number': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath marks 44th birthday with fitness milestone

Jitiya Vrat 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, vidhi, significance of Jivitputrika fast

Akshay Kumar reveals Twinkle Khanna's reaction to his performance in Mission Raniganj: 'You are getting...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE