Apple reportedly ‘failed’ to make 5G modem chip for 2023 iPhone models

Apple has reportedly ‘failed’ to develop a 5G modem chip and it will rely on Qualcomm chip for 2023 Apple iPhones. According to known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant's efforts to develop a 5G modem chip ‘may have failed’ and Qualcomm will likely remain the main supplier of Apple iPhone 15 series which is expected to launch next year. Kuo believes that Qualcomm will supply 100 percent of chips for the 2023 ‌iPhone‌ models, rather than the company's previous prediction of 20 percent.

“My latest survey indicates that Apple's own iPhone 5G modem chip development may have failed, so Qualcomm will remain exclusive supplier for 5G chips of 2H23 new iPhones, with a 100% supply share (vs. company's previous estimate of 20%).” Kuo wrote on Twitter.

Kuo also believes that “Apple will continue to develop its own 5G chips, but by the time Apple succeeds and can replace Qualcomm, Qualcomm's other new businesses should have grown enough to significantly offset the negative impacts caused by the order loss of iPhone 5G chips.”

To recall, Apple wanted to use Intel 5G chips for the iPhone 12 series that was launched back in 2020 but wasn’t able to do so because the chips didn’t meet Apple standards. SInce then, the company has used Qualcomm 5G modem chips in its iPhone and iPad models.

Apple has been trying to develop its own 5G modem chip for quite a while now and it even bought Intel’s model chip business to get a head start. If rumours are to be believed, Apple was on track to use its own chip in 2023 iPhone models but now it appears that Qualcomm will be providing modem chips for at least another two upcoming iPhone generations.