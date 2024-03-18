Twitter
Business

Business

Apple iPhone buyer from Flipkart to get Rs 10000 for ‘mental harassment’, he complained about…

Although buyers flock to Flipkart to buy Apple iPhone and usually get great deals, the experience on Flipkart turned into an ordeal for a customer who will now get Rs 10,000 for facing mental harassment from the e-commerce platforms.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

article-main
Apple iPhone
Apple iPhone sales in India are touching new milestones in India and a part of credit for this rise goes to Flipkart sales. Apple iPhones are often available at massive discounts on Flipkart sales, especially during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. In addition to this, Flipkart also offers exchange offers on used devices. Although buyers flock to Flipkart to buy Apple iPhone and usually get great deals, the experience on Flipkart turned into an ordeal for a customer who will now get Rs 10,000 for facing mental harassment from the e-commerce platforms. As per a report by PTI, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered Flipkart to pay Rs 10,000 to a customer for the mental harassment that he suffered after his Apple iPhone order was cancelled.

According to the order by District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, cancellation by Flipkart was intentional to make extra profit and the move amounts to deficiency in service and unfair and restrictive trade practice. It is worth noting that the customer did got a refund but the consumer disputes redressal panel in Mumbai noted that the buyers need to be compensated for the ‘mental harassment and agony’.

The customer ordered an Apple iPhone on July 10, 2022 from Flipkart and paid Rs 39,628 using his credit card. The smartphone was supposed to be delivered on July 12 that year, however six days later, the customer got an SMS from the company saying that his order was cancelled. The company claimed that the delivery executive made several attempts to deliver the product but the customer was unavailable, that's why the order was cancelled.

The complainant claims that the cancellation caused him loss and also mental harassment. The company's delivery partner Ekart Logistics was also a party to the complaint. The ecommerce platform also claimed that it informed the seller of the complainant's grievance.

