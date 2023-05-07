American firm throws lavish party for its employees, then sacks 13% of them

American company lays off employees in bulk after throwing lavish party | Photo: Twitter

An American cyber security firm called Bishop Fox hosted a lavish party at an international conference and then days later, fired 13 per cent of its workforce. The company reportedly laid off 50 employees on Tuesday.

The announcement of layoffs comes days after the US-based cybersecurity company invited employees, industry colleagues and other attendees to the RSA cybersecurity conference for a lavish party where it served drinks branded with the 'Bishop Fox' logo.

Attendees shared photos from the lavish party on social media in late April. Days later, the same people posted on social media again, this time to seek jobs.

As per Tech Crunch reports, Bishop Fox refused to disclose the amount it spent on the RSA party. The company said that this restructuring of the company would allow it to maintain a strong financial position.