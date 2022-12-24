Air India Delhi passengers can reschedule their flights for free as airline launches 'FogCare' (file photo)

Air India flights: As flights are getting delayed due to fog these days, Air India has launched 'FogCare' initiative to mitigate the impact of disruptions on passengers. The airline has said that it will proactively reach out to passengers and provide them with the option to reschedule or cancel their impacted flights free of cost.

The Tatas-owned airline's new initiative will be initially for the flights departing from and arriving at Delhi Airport. The initiative is to proactively reach out to passengers whose flights have been badly impacted and are likely to be cancelled during periods of fog.

Such passengers can decide whether to travel to the airport or not, and avoid the inconvenience of long waits. They will have the option to reschedule or cancel their impacted flights at no extra cost.

In a release, the airline said the effort will also help in easing congestion at the airports. "Customer-friendly e-mails, calls, and SMS with flight-specific advisories will be sent to passengers on impacted flights, giving them easy options to minimise inconvenience due to fog-related disruptions," it said.

According to Air India, it is also ensuring adequate availability of aircraft, pilots, maintenance, and cabin crew to be able to deal with fog-related exigencies.

"With a fully trained cockpit crew, that is equipped with the capability to operate in low visibility conditions through the CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS), Air India has geared up to minimise disruption due to fog," the release said.

(With inputs from PTI)