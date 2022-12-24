Chanda Kochhar's net worth: What is former ICICI Bank CEO-MD's fortune? (file photo)

Chanda Kochhar Net Worth: Former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the ICICI bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar have been sent to CBI custody till December 26. The duo was arrested by the central agency on Friday in connection with the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

The case is related to the alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group between 2009 and 2011. During this time, Kochhar was the managing director and CEO of the bank.

The loan to Videocon turned into a Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and later was called bank fraud. Chanda's tenure at the Bank came to an end abruptly in 2018. The board of directors approved Kochhar's request for early retirement amidst allegations of corruption. Amid the alleged involvement of Chanda Kochhar in the money laundering case, know her net worth below.

Chanda Kochhar’s net worth

According to reports, the net worth of Chanda Kochhar is estimated to be Rs 24 crore. She joined ICICI bank at the age of 22. However, years later, she became the MD and CEO of the bank in 2009. In fact, she became the first woman CEO of an Indian bank.

Kochhar has a luxurious home in Mumbai which she bought in 2011, reports suggest. The estimated value of this house is around Rs.1.1 crores. The former CEO of ICICI Bank also owns multiple real-estate properties. Chanda Kochhar owns luxury cars -- Mercedes Benz and Ford.

