Adani Group sets up new company to manage airport businesses

Headlines

Want to become successful in life? Know these tips from Chanakya Niti to prosper

5-team T20 cricket 'very likely' to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games: Reports

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Sobhita Dhulipala exudes charm in sexy chikankari saree worth Rs 459,900 lakh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

Want to become successful in life? Know these tips from Chanakya Niti to prosper

5-team T20 cricket 'very likely' to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games: Reports

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

9 Bollywood actors who played villains in South films 

Foods to boost happy hormones naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

HomeBusiness

Business

Adani Group sets up new company to manage airport businesses

In February, the Adani Group won the mandate to run all six government-owned airports that were put up for privatisation

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2019, 05:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The diversified Adani Group is adding another revenue stream by entering the airport space and has set up a new company called Adani Airports Ltd.

The group's flagship company Adani Enterprises has incorporated the new company for acquiring, promoting, operating, maintaining, developing, designing, constructing, upgrading, modernising, renovating, expanding and managing airports in India and abroad.

"Adani Airports Ltd is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on August 2 and is yet commence its business operations," Adani Enterprises said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges on Saturday.

In February, the Adani Group won the mandate to run all six government-owned airports that were put up for privatisation. It bagged a 50-year contract for the operation, management, and development of airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru to become the third-largest private airport operator after GMR Group and GVK Group.

The six airports together handled 30 million passengers -- 23.6 million domestic and 6.4 million international -- last fiscal year, marking a growth of 22% over the previous year.

Last November, the government had cleared the privatisation of these six airports under the Airports Authority of India on the public-private partnership model.

The Adani Group is an integrated business conglomerate in India which consists of six publicly traded companies with combined revenues of 13 billion dollars (about Rs 90,000 crore).

With a presence in agri logistics, bunkering, coal and mining, defence and aerospace, edible oil and food products, it has global footprints across Australia, Bangladesh, China, Dubai, Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore, and the United States.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Sobhita Dhulipala exudes charm in sexy chikankari saree worth Rs 459,900 lakh

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

Viral video: Man and massive black bear share heartwarming playtime, just like Mowgli and Baloo; watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE