2024 to be tough for Indian startups in AI-driven profit era

Are we ready to change our business plans to do well in this new world where AI is everywhere and profit matters more than just making money?

2024 marks a defining year for Indian startups, witnessing a major shift from just chasing revenue to achieving real profitability. This change is significantly influenced by the rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), altering the very core of business strategies and operations.

The 2023 downturn and the pivot to profitability

Last year, the Indian startup sector saw a dramatic reduction in funding, dropping to approximately $7 billion from the previous year's $25 billion. This decline, partly due to global economic strains, has catalysed a strategic shift among startups, where profitability is now paramount.

The critical role of AI in this transition

Andrew Ng, Co-founder of Google Brain and a prominent figure in AI research, once said, “AI is the new electricity. Just as electricity transformed almost everything 100 years ago, today I actually have a hard time thinking of an industry that I don’t think AI will transform in the next several years.”

This shift to profitability is not just a financial decision; it's deeply intertwined with the strategic application of AI. AI technologies are not just tools; they represent a paradigm shift in how businesses analyse data, engage customers, and innovate.

AI as the game changer in startups

Indian startups, in 2024, are not only incorporating AI but are expected to increase their AI investments by 68 percent. This is not just about leveraging AI for existing processes but reimagining business models with AI at their core.

AI-driven innovation: Case studies

Fei-Fei Li, a leading AI scientist and professor at Stanford University, has stated, “If we want to make machines intelligent and learn from human behaviour, we need to teach these machines more about the emotional side of humanity, which is at the core of our intelligence.”

In 2024, Indian AI startups like Tata Elxsi and Infosys are set to significantly impact the Indian economy. Their innovative approaches in utilising AI for facial recognition, predictive analytics, and business process optimization are not just technological marvels but also key economic drivers. These companies are reducing overall business costs by automating processes and enhancing operational efficiency, thereby contributing to a more streamlined and cost-effective business environment.

The AI-driven transformation spearheaded by these startups is expected to ripple across various sectors, leading to cost savings, improved productivity, and ultimately, a boost to the Indian economy. Tech Mahindra and Coforge, with their focus on intelligent automation and computer vision, exemplify this trend. The integration of AI into core business strategies is thus not only a technological leap but also a significant economic catalyst for India in 2024. They showcase how AI can be the cornerstone of innovation, opening new avenues for growth and profitability.

The startup funding challenge in an AI-driven era

While less than half of Indian startup founders expect improved funding in 2024, this challenge is amplified in the AI space. AI development requires substantial investment, not just in technology but in talent and research. This funding crunch means startups need to be even more strategic and innovative in leveraging AI.

AI's impact beyond business operations

AI's influence extends beyond just operational efficiency. It's about understanding market trends, customer behaviour, and creating personalised experiences. AI's ability to process vast amounts of data can lead to more informed decision-making and innovative product development.

AI and the future workforce

An often-overlooked aspect of AI in startups is its impact on the workforce. AI is not just a tool to be used by existing employees; it's a domain that requires specialised skills. This means startups need to focus on upskilling their workforce or hiring AI talent, which can be a challenge in the current funding climate.

The crucial element in 2024's startup landscape

As we step into 2024, the question for Indian startups is no longer just about adapting to reduced funding or focusing on profitability. It's about how effectively they can integrate AI into their business model, not just as a tool but as a fundamental aspect of their business strategy. The startups that can navigate this AI-driven landscape effectively will not only survive but thrive.

The author is a seasoned columnist who has written for several leading national and international news organisations. He is a published author of 8 books and founded 3 companies. He covers AI, startups, machine learning, and the intricate interplay between tech and marketing. He holds B.E. in Mechanical Engineering.

