Headlines

1st business failed before it began, 2nd flopped within a year: This man now has Rs 50,000 crore net worth

Maamannan OTT release: When, where to watch Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu film

Meet Muskan Agarwal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

Buy your favourite Friends T-shirts online | Myntra Coupons & Offers

Meet farmer's son who bought Rs 122 crore flat in Mumbai's Malabar Hills

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

1st business failed before it began, 2nd flopped within a year: This man now has Rs 50,000 crore net worth

Maamannan OTT release: When, where to watch Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu film

Anil Kapoor lauds niece Shanaya Kapoor for bagging Mohanlal-starrer, Vrushabha: ‘We couldn't be more proud’

Yamuna touches Taj Mahal's boundary wall for first time in 45 years

AI imagines Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer, others in Barbie world

AI imagines Marvel’s Avengers on streets of Pakistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

PM Narendra Modi leaves for Egypt after concluding 'historic' US state visit

Thousands of dead fish wash up on Texas' Bryan beach, know reason here

BTS 10th Anniversary: Fireworks Illuminate Seoul Sky with Jungkook's Narration

Maamannan OTT release: When, where to watch Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu film

Kaalkoot Trailer: Vijay Varma ditches serial killer garb, plays cop hunting acid attacker, fans call him ‘gem’

Sajid Nadiadwala says this is when Akshay Kumar will begin filming Housefull 5: ‘I am very excited’

HomeBusiness

Business

1st business failed before it began, 2nd flopped within a year: This man now has Rs 50,000 crore net worth

Who is Vinod Khosla? The IIT alumnus is today one of the richest Indians in the United States of America.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vinod Khosla is one of the best known success stories of Silicon Valley. An army officer’s son, he faced multiple failures before hitting it big. His first venture failed to see the light of day. Second business shut down in less than a year. But the Army officer’s son, inspired by the story of Intel’s migrant founder, did not give up.

Today, his worth is a whopping Rs 49,206 crore ($6 billion). He lives in a palatial house with a private beach in a 53-acre estate, an entire village, that he bought for $37 million. The rise of Vinod Khosla as one of the richest Indians in America began after he migrated on the back of a failed venture in India.

Born in Pune to an Army officer father, Khosla was expected to follow the legacy and join the forces. However, he set his mind on becoming an entrepreneur at an earlier age. Khosla is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. As an engineering student, Khosla wrote a paper on a concept that later became an IT industry norm. 

Around the same time, he attempted to start a soy milk business in India but the idea never took off. The young entrepreneur then migrated to the US where he earned a degree in biomedical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from Stanford. Khosla then began as founder at Daisy Systems but left it soon to create a startup called Data Dump in 1981. However, that idea failed within a year, but that eventually led Khosla to success. 

First came Sun Microsystems that he co-founded the very next year. The company eventually sold to Oracle in 2009 for a huge $7.4 billion. After exiting Sun, Khosla had a long-term stint at VC giant Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers before founding his own company Khosla Ventures. Most of his wealth comes from his investment firm. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Most expensive ‘original’ Apple iPhone sold for Rs 1,29,80,000, breaks multiple records

DU Admission 2023: Phase 2 registration via CSAS begins at admission.uod.ac.in, first merit list on August 1

Wife of billionaire with Rs 9,35,000 crore net worth overheard complaining about Rs 300 coffee

4 best ways to prepare for competitive exams

Oommen Chandy passes away: All about two-time Kerala CM, who was longest serving member of state assembly

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE