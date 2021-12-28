Zoya Akhtar reveals how she roped in Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, who is also a great dancer, grabbed everyone’s when he announced ‘Je Le Zara’, the film that will feature Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatta, and Katrina Kaif in leading roles. Fans got excited when they came to know that they will get to see this trio in one film, for the first time.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has now talked about Priyanka, Katrina, and Alia and revealed how they got onboard in ‘Je Le Zara’. While speaking to Film Companion, she said that these Bollywood divas wanted to do film together, they had called her. She also stated that Farhan was also thinking of a similar idea.

Zoya said, “Farhan had an idea that he had bounced, saying 'I want to do this with girls'. He had come up with it and wanted to do this. He had told me one line. And very independently I was contacted by the actresses (Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif) not knowing about Farhan saying that 'We want to work together' because Priyanka had called them. It just aligned. And I think if this had happened 10 years ago, it would have happened if these were the same players.”

The filmmaker praised these actresses and said, “The only reason where you can do it now is that all the players involved wanted to do it. Even if 10 years ago there were three big female stars, filmmakers, producers who would say 'Let's do this', it could have happened. I think it's alignment. I think it's intent firstly. They are huge, three of them, they are amazing and they are massive. And what's beautiful about them is that they are distinct personalities. There's nobody that's like the other.”