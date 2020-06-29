YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharma interrogated by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

Shanoo Sharma, Bollywood's popular casting director working with Yash Raj Films was brought in for questioning by the police in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shanoo, who is associated with Yash Raj Films (YRF), was summoned at Bandra police station for questioning, BollywoodLife quoted a report saying. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) said in a statement, "Shanoo Sharma, a casting director with the Yash Raj Films, was questioned at Bandra police station."

While another official said, "Representatives of some more production houses are likely to be called by the police for questioning in the next few days." Shanoo had previously worked with Sushant in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! backed by Aditya Chopra's production banner.

Several reports have also claimed that apart from Shanoo, police have also questioned two former senior officials of YRF, Ashish Singh, former Vice President Production at YRF, and Ashish Patil, who was also with YRF earlier. The two were signatories on the contract that Sushant had signed with YRF in 2012.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. He was 34. The police are currently investigating his suicide case as several reports have been floating around the circumstances of his death. There have been a lot of veteran actors too who have pressed for a CBI enquiry in the matter. Veteran actor Shekhar Suman had also announced yesterday that he is going to visit the actor's hometown in Patna along with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to press him to investigate Sushant's suicide case.