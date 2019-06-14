'You can't be in relationship and suddenly accuse him of rape': Zarina Wahab defends hubby in Aditya-Kangana controversy

Aditya Pancholi and Kangana Ranaut were involved in a live-in relationship almost a decade back, but the after-effects of that still exist. Kangana Ranaut has accused Aditya Pancholi of raping her during the term of their relationship. After being mum for a while, Aditya's wife Zarina Wahab has finally spoken up.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, she said, “You can’t be in relationship with someone for years and then suddenly accuse him of rape just because the relationship has ended, or because the other person has moved on. It’s just not right.”

Zarina Wahab also asserted that the laws for live-in relationships should become more stringent so that nobody can link live-in with rape. She further spoke about the effects of being termed as a rapist and how it could affect somebody's reputation.

Taking the example of her colleague Karan Oberoi, she said, “Look at how he has been treated, and locked away. I’ve worked with him in the past. He’s a decent, civilised, courteous man,” says Zarina. “It’s frightening what a rape allegation can do to a person. If not true, it destroys a man’s reputation and self confidence. Karan will never be himself again.” The actor’s wife admits she lives in constant fear for her husband’s safety. “I know him better than anyone else,” she says. “He has never hidden anything from me. I know what has happened in the past. He has done no wrong.”

For the uninitiated, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have filed an FIR accusing Aditya Pancholi of raping Kangana when the two were in a relationship. Pancholi too has provided proof about how Kangana's lawyer threatened him for doing so.