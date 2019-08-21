You can't afford to miss Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's banter on her latest Instagram post!

Akshay Kumar nominated Taapsee Pannu in an initiative called #WhyTheGap. The campaign was started by Save the Children India. Taapsee, who appeared in Akshay's latest release Mission Mangal, took the challenge on Tuesday and shared an adorable childhood photo of herself.

In the photo, Taapsee, in two tied-up ponytail look, is seen standing at the number one position, holding an award. While the whole of Instagram was talking about her shoelaces, Anurag Kashyap spoke about her award, leading to a fun banter between the two.

Taapsee Pannu shared the photo alongside the caption, "Sports have been an integral part of my life. School race tracks became my war zone every year and thanks to a supportive family and encouraging school teachers I could have my moment of glory. Unfortunately many kids don’t have that support system #WhyTheGap @stc_india."

Anurag Kashyap replied to the post pulling her leg. "Chalo koi award toh mila," replied Kashyap. To that, Taapsee also went on to state, "@anuragkashyap hahahh. School college sab theek tha life mein uske baad the competitions became TOO FAIR."

Interestingly Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were recently in news after Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel accused Taapsee of being Kangana's sasti copy. Anurag came to Taapsee's rescue then.