'You are also responsible for it': Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut 'painting negative picture about outsiders'

Taapsee Pannu has now responded to trolls who took her and Swara Bhaskar's name in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2020, 02:11 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu had responded to Kangana Ranaut's claims about calling the 'Baby' actress 'B-grade'. She has now been addressing trolls, talking about how a few people painting negative picture about outsiders in the industry would scare others to enter Bollywood, killing their dreams.

Hinting at Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee tweeted, "Next time another outstanding talent gets scared to even enter our industry n kills his passion and hope to contribute to Indian cinema coz some people painted purely negative picture about how outsiders are treated do remember YOU are ALSO responsible for it."

She had replied to a user, who had posted, "God forbid next time a struggling actor gives up on life like Sushant Singh Rajput please do remember how @taapsee and @ReallySwara stood with opressors. What an unfortunate, bitter world."

Here's her tweet:

Along with Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut had questioned Swara Bhaskar in a recent interview. She thought out loud why are Taapsee and Swara 'B-grade actresses' when they love (filmmaker) Karan Johar. In the same interview, Kangana accused Karan of running a movie mafia and promoting nepotism, bullying outsiders.

