Yash Raj Films submits copies of contract signed by Sushant Singh Rajput to Mumbai Police

The investigation in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is currently ongoing and now reports state that production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Saturday submitted the copies of the contract signed by the late actor for their upcoming projects to the Mumbai Police.

The 34-year-old actor is best known for his films such as Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, among others. For the uninitiated, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, however, police discovered no suicide note at the spot.

Ever since then, Mumbai Police has been investigating the circumstances which led to his death and therefore had asked Yash Raj Films to send details of the contract on June 18, ANI had reported. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-IX, said on Saturday, "Accordingly, the Investigation Officer (IO) has received a contract copy from the YRF which was signed by Sushant Singh Rajput."

Reports state that the police have so far recorded statements of 15 people including his family members, staff, close friend actor Rhea Chakraborty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The Police recently had said that Rhea had told them that Sushant had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the banner.

For the uninformed, Sushant, in his film career, had worked in two Yash Raj Films movies, Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. His third film with the banner was supposed to be Paani, directed by Shekhar Kapur but YRF had reportedly backed out of the project.