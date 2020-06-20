When Sushant Singh Rajput, who was background dancer to Shahid Kapoor & Shah Rukh Khan, did SRK pose with them

A video where Sushant Singh Rajput talks about his surreal moment with Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor has been going viral. In this video interview, Sushant revealed that from a background dancer to them, he was sharing the stage and doing the SRK signature pose with them.

"We all did the SRK step at an awards show in 2013 I was with Shahid and Shah Rukh Khan. The moment was very surreal because I have danced behind Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid. Then here is a middle-class Patna boy engineering from Delhi dancing and all the stars doing the same thing with them," remembered Sushant in the interview, as Shahid kept smiling at the memory of it.

The awards show Sushant was talking about, was IIFA 2013. Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor were hosting the show in Macau. They called Sushant on the stage as a part of a gig.

When Shahid told Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant's full name, SRK asked if it is a name or an address. "...naam hai ke pura address hai," asked Shah Rukh, while Shahid said, "Ye 'Sush' bhi hai 'shant' bhi hai, ye kya baat chit karega." After taking digs at Sushant, Shahid went on to inform that Sushant is an all-rounder who knows to bat, bowl, fly a kite, act and dance as well. Soon after Shah Rukh Khan challenged Sushant for dance face-off with Shahid, which is when the SRK pose came up.